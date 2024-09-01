Cocktail Too Sugary? This Ingredient Swap Is Here To Help

Many traditional cocktail recipes call for various juices or sodas as mixers to help balance the bitter taste of alcohol. However, adding too many sugary mixers to your cocktail can result in a drink that is far too sweet. Next time you decide to imbibe, try swapping out traditional sodas and juices with your favorite flavor of seltzer or sparkling water. A sparkling water or seltzer is a great mixer option that often contains less sugar but still provides that bubbly carbonation and flavor that will balance out your liquors.

If you are requesting an ingredient change at a bar or restaurant, be sure to know exactly what you are hoping to swap out and how it will affect the taste of your drink. This hack might work best with light-colored liquors since dark liquor usually contains a deeper, more concentrated flavor that requires a more sugary mixer to dilute. Switching your Jack and Coke out for a light seltzer, for example, might not be the best move flavor-wise, but opting for a Tequila Sunrise with orange-flavored seltzer rather than orange juice will minimize the drink's high sugar content and provide a much subtler citrus taste. Margaritas and Piña Coladas are two other popular drinks that work well with a seltzer substitute. You can also never go wrong with ordering a vodka seltzer with a lime wedge, swapping out lemon-lime soda for a lighter, bubbly alternative, and fresh lime juice instead of flavored syrup.