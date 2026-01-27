Ree Drummond's Decor Advice For Stopping Kitchen Clutter In Its Tracks
The organization of the room that gets the most traffic, AKA the kitchen, in your home is key to a happy life. But if you don't know where to start, Martha Stewart offers some great tips for decluttering your kitchen to help you keep your sanity, offering some fun storage solutions. However, if you like to change your kitchen's decor with the seasons, you may want to follow Ree Drummond's philosophy. In a 2024 interview with Good Morning America, The Pioneer Woman explained that whatever she decorates with, it has to be functional and have a purpose.
This is one of Drummond's best kitchen decor tips. She revealed that she loves spring, but turns into a fan girl for autumn when she breaks out this season's decor. This doesn't mean the cooking show host's kitchen is dripping with pumpkins and leaf decor; she is intentional with what she uses. She noted, "I tend to keep my fall decor practical, so having this dish sitting on the countertop full-time means I can make a delicious fall recipe at a moment's notice, or just let it add that cozy fall pop." Her approach is warmth without overwhelming her space, which in the first place — to be beautiful, but beauty with purpose.
Other ideas to keep things orderly but festive
Ree Drummond even follows this school of thought with the cookware and bakeware she creates for her own line. Drummond told Southern Living, "I love being able to use the pumpkin-shaped pieces as real pots and dishes for making my favorite fall recipes, but the fact that they double as décor when they're not being used makes me so happy." Similarly, you can use heart-shaped dishes and cookware in February for Valentine's Day for a festive feel, while not adding clutter.
You can also incorporate those everyday items into your seasonal decor. Consider using your lazy Susan for kitchen organization and your seasonal baking party. In the summer, this piece of kitchen decor can be used to organize ice cream sundae toppings for easy access, while in the winter, you can transform this essential kitchen tool into a decorating station complete with colored sugars, sprinkles, frosting, and whatever else you use to keep this fun task nice and orderly. Additionally, you can fill bowls in season colors with seasonal fruits or add seasonal-themed but whatever you do, keep it simple and functional.