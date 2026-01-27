Ree Drummond's Decor Advice For Stopping Kitchen Clutter In Its Tracks

The organization of the room that gets the most traffic, AKA the kitchen, in your home is key to a happy life. But if you don't know where to start, Martha Stewart offers some great tips for decluttering your kitchen to help you keep your sanity, offering some fun storage solutions. However, if you like to change your kitchen's decor with the seasons, you may want to follow Ree Drummond's philosophy. In a 2024 interview with Good Morning America, The Pioneer Woman explained that whatever she decorates with, it has to be functional and have a purpose.

This is one of Drummond's best kitchen decor tips. She revealed that she loves spring, but turns into a fan girl for autumn when she breaks out this season's decor. This doesn't mean the cooking show host's kitchen is dripping with pumpkins and leaf decor; she is intentional with what she uses. She noted, "I tend to keep my fall decor practical, so having this dish sitting on the countertop full-time means I can make a delicious fall recipe at a moment's notice, or just let it add that cozy fall pop." Her approach is warmth without overwhelming her space, which in the first place — to be beautiful, but beauty with purpose.