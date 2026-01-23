The Retro McDonald's Happy Meal Toys That Are Making A Comeback After Nearly 40 Years

On Instagram on January 21, 2026, McDonald's teased the release of the next set of Happy Meal toys, available on January 27. This is a nostalgic set not seen since 1990 – The Changeables. Clearly, the trend toward nostalgia to help us cope with the reality of the world isn't just for food.

The Changeables are a Transformers (or GoBots for those who really remember the '80s) type toy. In one form, they are a McDonald's product, such as a Happy Meal box, a soda fountain, or a cheeseburger. Then, through a series of transformations of pulling out legs or flipping up a piece to reveal a head, they turn into a cute little robot or monster. An example of a Changeable is Kurtis the Divine — an already popular character on Reddit, thanks to the name. He starts as a garbage can with the signature golden arches in a red circle. Flip out the sides for his arms and open the lid to let his head out, and he is a yellow lizard who is the "prehistoric ruler of the Changeiverse." His motto: "The ancient text foretold of u enjoying ur Happy Meal."