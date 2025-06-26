The McDonald's Happy Meal Toy From The 1990s That's Unexpectedly Valuable Today

Before Pokémon cards took over lunchboxes, McNugget Buddies ruled the Happy Meal. First introduced in 1988, these nugget-shaped toys came with plastic snap-on outfits and molded faces that gave each one a distinct personality. Out of all the McDonald's characters, these little Buddies might've been the strangest. There was a dragon, a rock star, and even a scuba diver. Plus, while they were only a few inches tall, the Buddies packed more character than most full-sized dolls. They didn't just exist to promote the McNuggets, which debuted nationwide in 1983 — they were the brand's weirdest, most theatrical mascots.

Fast forward a few decades and now they're a hot-ticket item on resale sites. One Etsy listing offers 22 Buddies from the 1988–1996 run (some missing parts, some with extras) for $148.75. That's down from the original $175 asking price, but still a far cry from their free-with-fries origins. Demand remains high despite incomplete sets, partly because keeping track of the tiny accessories was never easy. The hats got lost, the costumes snapped in half, and unless you were the kind of kid who alphabetized their Legos, odds are your set didn't survive fully intact.

Collectors today aren't just chasing nostalgia; they're hunting scarcity. Not every toy from the '90s came with this much variation, personality, and chaos packed into such a small package. It's no wonder they continue to hold a place in people's memories — and collections — long after their last Happy Meal appearance.