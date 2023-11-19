McDonald's Employees Aren't Too Pleased When Adults Order Happy Meals

Working in a fast-food restaurant is definitely demanding, especially one as busy as McDonald's. Consider that the chain receives 69 million visitors every day at its worldwide locations. And while the establishment prioritizes efficiency in its operations, some orders are more complex than others to prepare. Take Happy Meals, for instance, which many staff workers find challenging to put together, particularly with drive-thru orders. In addition to the many options that come with McDonald's Happy Meals, customers often fail to order the item correctly.

For example, the McDonald's staff member working the drive-thru window must go through a series of questions when customers order this kid-friendly menu item, and they can't move on to the next steps until they receive answers. Unfortunately, many customers are unaware of the protocols for ordering Happy Meals, which leads to a lot of confusion at the drive-thru. Along with frustrating staff members, Happy Meals can also hold up the line, which is sure to raise the ire of other customers.