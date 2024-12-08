Can You Buy McDonald's Happy Meal Toys On Their Own?
If you were ever a child or have ever needed to feed a child since McDonald's launched the Happy Meal nationally in 1979, chances are you have some core memories associated with Happy Meals. You might have tried to complete the "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" toy set in 2001, or you could've begged your mom to get you the Happy Meal that came in a spaceship in the early '80s.
If you noticed those memories centered on the toys, well, when you were a kid, did you care more about the food? Probably not. But that's ok because if you want to relive those moments, there's some good news. You don't have to buy a Happy Meal to get one of the toys; in fact, McDonald's employees would prefer you didn't. Instead, per official McDonald's policy, you can buy any toy you want individually. All you have to do is ask.
Happy Meals for adults, including the toys
McDonald's is no foolish megacorporation. It's well aware of the powerful nostalgia adults have for Happy Meals and that part of the joy is it coming with a toy. So, over the last several years, the chain has released a few special, limited-time boxed meals that, while not officially labeled as such, are still "adult Happy Meals" in nature.
The first came in October 2022 and was widely labeled as an adult Happy Meal despite officially being called the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. But it came with a toy, which matters, especially to the aftermarket sellers listing those toys for thousands of dollars. Some sets of the included toys are still listed for thousands, too. A second "adult Happy Meal" came about a year later, in December 2023. It was officially called the Kerwin Frost Box and came with one of six "McNugget Buddies" for you to collect, though they don't appear to have much value at the time of writing. Whether or not another round of adult Happy Meals comes to pass, remember you can, at least, always ask for a toy.