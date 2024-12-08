Can You Buy McDonald's Happy Meal Toys On Their Own?

If you were ever a child or have ever needed to feed a child since McDonald's launched the Happy Meal nationally in 1979, chances are you have some core memories associated with Happy Meals. You might have tried to complete the "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" toy set in 2001, or you could've begged your mom to get you the Happy Meal that came in a spaceship in the early '80s.

If you noticed those memories centered on the toys, well, when you were a kid, did you care more about the food? Probably not. But that's ok because if you want to relive those moments, there's some good news. You don't have to buy a Happy Meal to get one of the toys; in fact, McDonald's employees would prefer you didn't. Instead, per official McDonald's policy, you can buy any toy you want individually. All you have to do is ask.