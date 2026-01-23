This Easy, Cheesy Appetizer Will Score A Touchdown At Your Super Bowl Party

There's a lot to prepare for if you're hosting a Super Bowl party. Regardless of who is competing, there's a long checklist of essentials to have ready for watching the big game, the halftime show, and all the showstopping advertisements. This year, why not switch up a common appetizer for a little cheesy fun? Instead of the usual cheeseburger sliders, try making sliders out of chili dogs!

These updated sliders are super simple to make. All you need are hot dogs (make sure you check our rankings of store-bought hot dogs here), Hawaiian rolls, cheese, and a beefy chili. Since this chili acts as more of a condiment than a stew, you'll want a beanless ground meat chili. Slice the top of your square of Hawaiian rolls vertically down the middle with enough room for cheese, chili, and hot dogs. Place some shredded cheddar in them first, then a hot dog; continue this all the way down your square of connected rolls (you may need to chop up some hot dogs to make sure every roll gets a bit of the dog). Ladle on some chili and more cheese. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the cheese melts, slice out each roll to serve, and be ready to blow some minds!