5 Ways To Reheat Chicken Wings That Won't Dry Them Out

There are times when all you're craving is a plate of delicious chicken wings. Whether you make chicken wings from scratch or you order them from your favorite takeout spot, you'll likely find yourself with leftovers afterward. But when it comes to reheating them, you want them to taste as close to fresh as possible. To discover the best ways to heat chicken wings without drying them out, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Dennis Littley, a chef with decades of fine-dining experience who now focuses on demystifying high-end home cooking at Ask Chef Dennis.

According to Littley, "Reheating chicken wings the right way is all about keeping them crispy on the outside while staying juicy inside." With this in mind, the chef recommends five methods to try out. Some are better than others in terms of keeping the crispy-to-juicy ratio, but all of them will work for your leftover needs. What are these methods? The oven or toaster oven, the air fryer, the stovetop, the microwave, and the steaming method.