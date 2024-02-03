The Best Way To Cook Fresh Or Frozen Crab Legs In An Air Fryer

Harnessing the power of the air fryer to prepare crab legs, whether they're fresh or frozen, is a revelation that will not only save you time but will also yield delectably succulent results. Forget waiting forever for a giant stock pot of water to come to a boil or watching the minutes tick by while they bake in the oven. The air fryer cooking method is remarkably simple and gives you the freedom to seal in whatever flavors float your boat.

Start by whipping up a butter drizzle to baste over the legs before cooking. Combine melted butter with garlic, lemon, Old Bay seasoning, or whatever else you'd like, and brush over the crab clusters on both sides. For fresh crab legs, wrap them in foil and arrange them in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Set the air fryer to a temperature of around 370 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for approximately five to seven minutes, flipping halfway through for even cooking. When dealing with frozen crab legs, either thaw them beforehand and follow the same procedure or add a couple of minutes to the cooking time. To check doneness, take a peek at the "shoulder," where the meat should appear nice and white.