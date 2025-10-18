The Vintage Storage Containers You Can Find At Costco

Grew up on leftovers? Your family likely had a stack of food storage containers in the kitchen cabinet ready to be filled with half-eaten lasagna and the scraps of last night's pot roast. While these boxes served a clear purpose, many old-school containers had pretty designs on the lids simply for aesthetic appeal. If you're after a set of vintage storage containers that have a nostalgic vibe, you need to check out the colorful Tupperware at Costco that features a retro sunburst pattern on the lids.

Tupperware was launched in 1946 and provided post-war era households with a simple way to store their leftovers and minimize food waste. Years later, the brand marketed a container called the Astro (or Servalier) bowl that had a sunburst design on the lid, which became one of its signature markers. The Tupperware Heritage collection, sold at Costco, features this same design, giving it a distinctive vintage vibe. The set contains 32 pieces in total (15 containers of assorted sizes and their lids), priced at $79.99, which can be stacked on top of each other when in use or nested when stored away to save space. The five square bowls and three tall canisters included in the set mimic the shape of the original Tupperware line and can be nested easily due to their graduated sizes. Four round bowls, with a capacity of 2.5 cups, come with four additional round bowls that carry half that amount.