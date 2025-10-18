The Vintage Storage Containers You Can Find At Costco
Grew up on leftovers? Your family likely had a stack of food storage containers in the kitchen cabinet ready to be filled with half-eaten lasagna and the scraps of last night's pot roast. While these boxes served a clear purpose, many old-school containers had pretty designs on the lids simply for aesthetic appeal. If you're after a set of vintage storage containers that have a nostalgic vibe, you need to check out the colorful Tupperware at Costco that features a retro sunburst pattern on the lids.
Tupperware was launched in 1946 and provided post-war era households with a simple way to store their leftovers and minimize food waste. Years later, the brand marketed a container called the Astro (or Servalier) bowl that had a sunburst design on the lid, which became one of its signature markers. The Tupperware Heritage collection, sold at Costco, features this same design, giving it a distinctive vintage vibe. The set contains 32 pieces in total (15 containers of assorted sizes and their lids), priced at $79.99, which can be stacked on top of each other when in use or nested when stored away to save space. The five square bowls and three tall canisters included in the set mimic the shape of the original Tupperware line and can be nested easily due to their graduated sizes. Four round bowls, with a capacity of 2.5 cups, come with four additional round bowls that carry half that amount.
What does it mean to burp Tupperware?
One of the most satisfying things about classic Tupperware was being able to press the lid and hear it make a burping sound as all the air escaped from inside. Every sunburst lid in the Heritage collection has a circle motif in the center too, allowing you to press the middle and create that secure spill-resistant seal. The larger containers have a built-in grip handle so you can carry them easily, and due to their iconic, ageless design, they look pretty stacked up in the fridge. Every piece is dishwasher safe, and the set is available in two vibrant color palettes: blue and orange.
Look into the history of Tupperware and you'll find that the containers used to be made with a chemical called Bisphenol A — known as BPA — which has since been linked to several health risks (this is the key reason you should think twice before using your grandma's vintage Tupperware). However, modern-day containers are made of a BPA-free material and are safe to use. One hack we think you can safely inherit from grandma? Using baking soda to remove stains from Tupperware. Simply add a dash of water to make a paste, apply it to the stain, and wait a couple of hours before washing it off. This trick will help keep your vintage containers looking brand new.