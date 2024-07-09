Do Dried Beans Ever Really Expire?

There are a surprising number of foods that have a surprisingly long shelf life, including pantry staples like salt and sugar. Dried beans are among those foods, and here's the thing: Even though you can safely stock up on dried beans in a big way, you should keep in mind that their long shelf life depends on proper storage. They will start to lose their quality and nutritional punch after a few years even when properly stored, although they may still be perfectly safe to eat.

Although concrete research on the viability of dried beans is surprisingly lacking, we do know that there's an established pattern of degradation that's been found to exist in other foods that have a long shelf life. In a nutshell, vitamin content starts declining at around the two to three year mark. By the time foods are about five years old, vitamins are gone (although other nutrients remain).

With that five-year rule in mind, here's some food for thought. The longevity of dried beans is closely linked to proper storage, and some factors — like temperature — might be hard to control. Canned beans also have a long shelf life, can go as long as five years without their quality deteriorating, and depending on your kitchen space, they may be easier to store. That said, it is possible for dried beans to go bad.