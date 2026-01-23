7 Trader Joe's Boxed Mixes To Make This Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day approaching, it's time to start planning what you want to do with your loved one. There are plenty of activities to do that you may be considering — going out to dinner, taking a walk in the park, or going to a museum, just to name a few. But if you and your valentine prefer to spend the day at home, may we suggest the perfect activity: Grab a boxed mix from Trader Joe's and make something sweet together. Because it's a boxed mix, it doesn't require too much effort, so you can have a lot of fun with it — and maybe have a fun cocktail or two while you're baking, such as the Valentine's Day-esque Dozen Red Roses cocktail.

Trader Joe's offers a variety of boxed mixes to choose from. There are classic options, such as yellow cake or brownies. Or, there are more unique options like Ube mochi pancake and waffle mix, or everything but the kitchen sink cookies. You and your loved one can head over to TJ's and pick out your favorite — but read through this rundown of all of the options first to help you make your decision.