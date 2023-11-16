What Exactly Is Honey Butter And How Can You Use It?

Honey butter is made by mixing honey and butter with just a little bit of salt. If you'd like to make some at home, the good news is that honey butter is very easy to make. It's better to use unsalted butter so that you can adjust the level of salt in the recipe to your own preference. The most important thing to remember here is the temperature of the butter. When better is refrigerated, it's firm and solid which obviously makes it very difficult to stir. So the best thing to do here is to remove your butter from the refrigerator first with enough time to let it come to room temperature before you make your honey butter. That way, the butter is soft enough to easily blend with the honey. Letting butter come to room temperature usually takes around 30 to 45 minutes. If you want to speed up the process, you can always microwave the butter — but be extra careful with this method, because you don't want to completely melt the butter.

As far as measurements go, aim for equal parts honey and butter. Whisk them together in a bowl until the spread is smooth and homogenous. Add a little pinch of salt, stir, and taste along the way. Honey butter shouldn't be overly sweet or too buttery —- ideally, it should blur the line between them, walking a perfect balance of flavor and texture.