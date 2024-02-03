You Just Need 2 Ingredients For Delicious Homemade Maple Butter

Beyond sugar, salt, bread, flour, and eggs, there's another quintessential staple kitchen ingredient that has been used for centuries – butter. Whether you like it smothered across a crunchy piece of toast or melted atop a hearty steak, there's no wrong way to use butter. Although a simple butter recipe made from well-churned cream is delicious on its own, compound butter is an easy way to give a classic batch of butter a flavorful edge. From garlic butter to vodka butter, when it comes to compound butter, if you can dream it, you can achieve it. But compound butter isn't just limited to savory flavor profiles, and if there's one sweet-tasting butter worth trying, it's maple butter.

Made from a combination of two simple ingredients — butter and maple syrup — this dessert-style dairy product is as easy to make as it is to enjoy. The combination of butter's rich, creamy bravado and the warming, woodsy notes of maple syrup come together for a decadent marriage of flavors. The velvety, viscous quality of maple syrup gives the dense butter a lush, teary texture that sits between solid and liquid. This luxurious compound butter pairs surprisingly well with a wide range of recipes, both sweet and savory, ensuring that you'll never run out of ways to put it to good use. Plus, you can make it with milk or plant-based butter!