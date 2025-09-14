4 Budget Pour-Over Coffee Makers That Deserve A Spot On Your Countertop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pour-over coffee has grown in popularity with the rise of third-wave brew. Gone are the days of Folgers dominating the coffee aisle. Now, roasters are developing more complex, light-roast beans, and coffee producers are using new processes (like co-fermentation) that create more interesting flavors. At-home brewers want more control over the coffee they make with these high-end beans, so it makes sense that fewer people are using traditional drip coffee makers in the morning.

If you're looking for a new coffee maker, pour-overs are a great option. As stated in our guide to why pour-overs are so popular and how to make them, you can make your coffee per cup and extract more from your beans than is possible in a standard drip coffee maker. Their simplicity is a plus — most of them you can set on top of your mug with a paper filter full of ground coffee and start pouring your hot water. Compared to most machine coffee makers, you can make sure as you pour that the hot water evenly goes over all your coffee so there's less bitterness. Upgrades like a separate pot for the coffee to flow into, a gooseneck kettle for better control of your pour, a scale for more exact measurements, and a burr grinder for a fresh, more even grind are nice to have, but not necessary. They also look good in your kitchen. Here's our roundup of pour-over coffee makers that don't take up too much space, look nice on your countertop, and don't break the bank.