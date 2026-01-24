This Aldi Item Is A Doughy Disappointment, According To Reddit

A few years ago, Aldi apparently changed the recipe for the grocery chain's Bake House Crescent Rolls, and Reddit was up in arms. The premade dough, which you roll out and bake yourself, fared poorly in our ranking of canned crescent rolls, with our reviewer called it "simply bland." On another Reddit thread, a user went further, saying, "these are terrible." Beyond the lack of flavor, the problem is also the texture. People are saying it is too dry, and when rolled out, the dough falls apart.

Shoppers also complain of the way the crescent roll dough bakes, saying it does not brown and rise like it should. One Redditor advised: "Do not buy unless you want flat, greasy flavorless dough that cooks unevenly." Another commenter figured they got a bad batch, so they "took it back to exchange and the second one was worse than the first one." People started noticing the change in packaging — from the cardboard tube similar to Pillsbury to a plastic bag — in 2024. This seems to be when the quality went down. A commenter warned Aldi, saying "saving money in the short term by using cheaper ingredients will only be followed by negative reviews and damaging word-of-mouth."