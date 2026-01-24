This Aldi Item Is A Doughy Disappointment, According To Reddit
A few years ago, Aldi apparently changed the recipe for the grocery chain's Bake House Crescent Rolls, and Reddit was up in arms. The premade dough, which you roll out and bake yourself, fared poorly in our ranking of canned crescent rolls, with our reviewer called it "simply bland." On another Reddit thread, a user went further, saying, "these are terrible." Beyond the lack of flavor, the problem is also the texture. People are saying it is too dry, and when rolled out, the dough falls apart.
Shoppers also complain of the way the crescent roll dough bakes, saying it does not brown and rise like it should. One Redditor advised: "Do not buy unless you want flat, greasy flavorless dough that cooks unevenly." Another commenter figured they got a bad batch, so they "took it back to exchange and the second one was worse than the first one." People started noticing the change in packaging — from the cardboard tube similar to Pillsbury to a plastic bag — in 2024. This seems to be when the quality went down. A commenter warned Aldi, saying "saving money in the short term by using cheaper ingredients will only be followed by negative reviews and damaging word-of-mouth."
So what happened to Aldi's Bake House crescent rolls?
Aldi's crescent rolls were not always this bad. Before the apparent 2024 change, people posted about them being a regular purchase. "I really miss the previous version they had in the pressured cardboard cans, they were comparable to Pillsbury," one commenter said on Reddit. So what happened?
Aldi never wrote a press release explaining why it made the change, so we are left to figure it out on our own. On Reddit, users pointed out that Aldi contracts out to suppliers for its private label products, some of which we've been able to dig up. Giving some insight from personal experience, a commenter explained: "Having worked for them in upper management roles, it isn't always clear cut with selecting suppliers. Companies go out of business, they change formulas."
While this does leave fans of the older version of Aldi's crescent rolls hope, it's been a few years since the change was made. It's possible the product will return to its former glory — or at least, a similar recipe from a new supplier — but as time ticks on fans can do nothing but wait.