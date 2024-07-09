This Is Why We Don't Recommend Aldi's Crescent Rolls

In the minds of many shoppers, Aldi is more than a mere grocery store. In fact, some customers swear by the chain's extensive selection of private-label goods, which are products manufactured exclusively for sale in the store. Along with being more affordable than name-brand goods, Aldi also makes certain that its exclusive goods rival big brands in terms of quality. And while the discount chain is often successful in this pursuit, not all the products it sells meet the expectations of customers.

In Daily Meal's ranking of six canned crescent roll brands, Aldi's Bake House Creations brand came in at number four. The major issue with the product appears to be the lack of flavor, as compared to the number one pick from Trader Joe's, which was described as having "a balance of butter and salt without a doughy flavor profile." According to the Aldi website, these rolls will run you $2.15 for an 8-count package (although prices typically vary from location to location). While you can't beat a deal like that, be prepared for a disappointing experience.