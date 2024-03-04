We Tasted And Ranked 6 Canned Crescent Roll Brands
Mom's kitchen on a Sunday evening, Christmas dinner with the family, a coffee table full of mini hot dogs during a cocktail party. At these locations and more, you may just find the delicious simplicity of a freshly baked crescent roll. A staple of countless households, these doughy delights promise warmth, flakiness, and a touch of indulgence with every bite, and with an array of brands on grocery shelves, you don't have to make your own. Here, canned crescent rolls enter the chat.
Embarking on a culinary quest to demystify this selection process, I meticulously sampled and scrutinized six prominent canned crescent roll brands to see which ones are the best and which ones to forgo. With a discerning palate, I went on a taste test mission, looking at flavor, texture, and overall experience. From the satisfying crunch of the outer layer to the tender, pillowy interior, each brand underwent a thorough examination to determine its place among its peers. Which one is the best? Let's find out!
6. Signature Select
Coming in last on this crescent roll countdown was the Signature Select brand. Honestly, something tasted off about this option. I couldn't really put my finger on the flavor, but it wasn't butter or dough. Maybe the can played a part, but all I know is this option did not provide a delightful experience. The taste was off-putting, like when you go to enjoy a piece of toast but realize you've used unsalted butter instead of the good stuff.
Regarding look and texture, this one cooked up well in just 9 minutes, offering that light crisp on the outside and soft fluffy bread on the inside. The rolls were a nice golden color, too, but that's where the positives ended. While they may have looked good, the taste of Signature Select's crescent rolls didn't match that vibe. I wouldn't recommend these, as there were no redeeming qualities to report. There are better options on the shelves — keep reading.
5. Pillsbury
I remember eating Pillsbury Crescent Rolls in my younger years, so I was ready and willing to pop open this can and get baking. However, these didn't quite taste as I remembered. They weren't very buttery and had a little too much "dough" flavor. The outside crisp was okay, but the inside needed a little more cooking time than the others that were listed as 9-10 minutes. I had to put them back in the oven, which made me feel like I was going to burn them, as some of the edges began to darken.
Overall, I'm not hating on Pillsbury, but I am disappointed at their spot in this ranking. I was expecting more flavor since this is one of two brands on this list that solely focuses on baking products. These weren't bad, but they were underwhelming and left me thinking I'd never opt for them again. The top two spots really shined in this showdown, so step up your game, Pillsbury!
4. Bake House Creations
Aldi's crescent roll variant by the brand Bake House Creations cooked up perfectly in 9 minutes. The outer coating had a light crisp to it, along with the bottom of the roll, and a soft and fluffy inside. And that golden color, with varying tones, was like something out of a magazine. These really did capture the look of a killer crescent roll.
When it came to taste, though, there wasn't a lot of flavor to be found. They weren't super doughy tasting; they were simply bland. There were hints of butter and a tiny touch of salt in the flavor profile, but overall, these were disappointingly underwhelming. I could taste the difference between this option and the others lower on the list but not by much.
This is another brand I will definitely avoid when it comes to crescent rolls. Without a flavor that really delivers, I have to give this one a never again rating. But hey, I bet you could whip up some creative party snacks from these crescent rolls. If bold flavors aren't your thing, these might be worth a shot.
3. Great Value
I think it's time I gave Walmart's Great Value brand more credit, as I'm finding more and more items they seem to nail. With that said, coming in third is Walmart, and its brand steals the show as the best non-organic option — by far. These crescent rolls weren't doughy tasting at all and had a more pronounced butter flavor than the rest. They also cooked up perfectly in 9 minutes with a golden brown crisp on the outside of a soft, fluffy interior. These rolls offer a solid pastry experience.
I still can't believe I picked Walmart over Pillsbury, which says a lot about both brands. With Walmart's canned crescent roll option, you get a great-tasting roll and a great bang for your buck. These rolls are perfect as-is and would also be great paired with some hot dogs, jam, or butter. Whether you need a quick and easy roll for breakfast or dinner, or a creative crescent roll dessert, seriously, head to Walmart.
2. Trader Joe's
Placing second in this ultimate canned crescent roll ranking is Trader Joe's Organic Crescent Rolls, and man, did these taste homemade. The flavor of the dough leaned more like bread than a croissant or pastry, but that's not a dig at all. They were way better than all the non-organic options, even Great Value which had a solid flavor profile. They cooked up perfectly in 10½ minutes, boasting a beautiful golden outer shell, a light crisp, and a soft interior. These rolls had a light butter flavor with some dough taste, but there was a balance here that I didn't find anywhere else. These were a true standout.
While I'm sure you can come up with a million ways to eat these or create other foods with them, I really suggest a solo endeavor. They were delicious with a smear of butter, and I know adding jam or some fruit would accentuate that deliciousness. For a decadent crescent roll that's also health-conscious with a natural ingredient list, head to Trader Joe's!
1. Immaculate
While Trader Joe's offered a delicious canned crescent roll with no major flaws, nothing could compare to Immaculate's organic option. These were canned perfection, and the experience was honestly surprising, as I didn't think anyone was going to beat out TJ's.
Immaculate featured a balance of butter and salt without a doughy flavor profile. You could taste every single ingredient in a clean way, which really pushed them ahead of the competition. Like Trader Joe's, they also tasted homemade and had depth, giving a true profile to explore. But that lack of dough flavor gave these rolls the boost into first place. They also cooked up perfectly in 10 minutes with a golden crisp on the outside and a soft, pillowy interior.
I'm going to yell this loudly and proudly — Immaculate is the only canned crescent roll you need. I will never buy another brand again if I can help it. Not only were these delicious, but the ingredient list boasted natural products, too. I have no negative notes. Immaculate takes the gold medal and wears it with pride.
Methodology
For this taste test, I purchased, cooked, and ate all the options on the list. My goal was to see which had the best flavor, but I also acknowledged how well they cooked up and the texture. I was looking for balance when it came to butter and salt, along with seeking out an option that didn't taste too doughy or bland. Taste was the ultimate factor in this ranking.