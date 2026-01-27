The Popeyes Menu Item One Diner Described As Having 'The Texture Of Drywall'

A user on Reddit posted a complaint about Popeyes' chicken tenders, writing that they have "the thickness of cardboard and the texture of drywall." It appears to be a regional consistency issue, as in 2024, we called the chain's chicken tenders some of the best out there. This wasn't the last Reddit post on the subject, either.

Many of the commenters on both threads confirmed that, depending on which Popeyes you go to, the food quality can significantly vary. "Popeyes is by far the most location-dependent fast food restaurant I've ever had. I've had some of the worst and best fast food I've ever had out of different Popeyes branches," wrote a Redditor. With the news that a major franchisee of 130 locations of the chain, Sailormen, Inc., has filed for bankruptcy, it makes sense there could be some major differences between locations.

Others commented that the problem is only with the chicken tenders. As one Redditor concisely put it: "The tenders are the worst. I stick with the bone-in chicken."