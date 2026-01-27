The Popeyes Menu Item One Diner Described As Having 'The Texture Of Drywall'
A user on Reddit posted a complaint about Popeyes' chicken tenders, writing that they have "the thickness of cardboard and the texture of drywall." It appears to be a regional consistency issue, as in 2024, we called the chain's chicken tenders some of the best out there. This wasn't the last Reddit post on the subject, either.
Many of the commenters on both threads confirmed that, depending on which Popeyes you go to, the food quality can significantly vary. "Popeyes is by far the most location-dependent fast food restaurant I've ever had. I've had some of the worst and best fast food I've ever had out of different Popeyes branches," wrote a Redditor. With the news that a major franchisee of 130 locations of the chain, Sailormen, Inc., has filed for bankruptcy, it makes sense there could be some major differences between locations.
Others commented that the problem is only with the chicken tenders. As one Redditor concisely put it: "The tenders are the worst. I stick with the bone-in chicken."
Is this a sign Popeyes is going downhill?
Other commenters on Reddit mentioned that the level of quality at Popeyes has been going down in the last few years. The chain that was once guiltily beloved by Anthony Bourdain appears to be long gone. "They kind of went downhill just like the rest of the fast food joints," wrote one disappointed Redditor.
This poster may be onto something. A 2024 report from Chatmeter found that customer complaints about fast food restaurants had a hand in the declining traffic and revenue. Many chains have been accused of decreasing the amount of food in each dish. According to one Reddit poster who says they work there, "... in the past year and change, they've been cost-cutting and shrinkflating EVERYTHING." In spite of this apparent decrease in quantity and quality, Popeyes is a fast food chain that has increased the cost of its sides. As one Redditor put it, "Prices are so ridiculously high, it's so frustrating to get trash."