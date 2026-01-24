10 Best Restaurant Chains For High-Protein Meals

We don't know if you know this, but protein is big right now. Over the last few years, it's become the nutrient that everyone's desperate to get more of (even though you likely don't need as much as you think, with Harvard Health Publishing noting that you need 0.36 grams per pound recommended to meet your nutritional requirements). As a result, high-protein foods have been everywhere, with options like high-protein breakfast cereals now the norm and retailers like Aldi pumping out high-protein products that fit into your diet.

What about when you eat out, though? It's harder to judge your protein intake when you're sitting in a restaurant, as most of the time, menus won't explicitly tell you how much of the nutrient is in your food. Some chains, though, make sure that there's a lot of it on their plate, and certain restaurants have a staggering number of high-protein options available to their diners, both in meat-based and plant-based form. It's important to note that these high-protein options can also be higher in fat or sodium — but certain restaurants have also bulked up their menu with leaner protein-rich choices, which could be great to opt for next time you eat out.