Transform Jersey Mike's Subs Into Salad With This Viral Hack

Jersey Mike's is a popular chain for both cold and hot sandwiches, though some might say that its deli-style cold cuts are the real star of the show. It is a sandwich shop, so these are typically served on a hoagie, but as one viral menu hack shows, they don't have to be. It might even be better without bread. A TikTok user stumbled into internet sensation status with their post about the so-called Grinder Salad, a total transformation of the chain's standard #13 sandwich, the Original Italian.

Ask your store for an Original Italian in a bowl as a chopped salad, which is what Jersey Mike's means by the phrase "sub in a tub." Add lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinegar, seasoning (which is just salt and oregano), chopped hot pepper relish, and extra meat, and ask that they withhold the olive oil. The result will be a delicious and filling salad with just 440 calories and 42 grams of protein. But it's not the only secret menu item you can get at Jersey Mike's.