Transform Jersey Mike's Subs Into Salad With This Viral Hack
Jersey Mike's is a popular chain for both cold and hot sandwiches, though some might say that its deli-style cold cuts are the real star of the show. It is a sandwich shop, so these are typically served on a hoagie, but as one viral menu hack shows, they don't have to be. It might even be better without bread. A TikTok user stumbled into internet sensation status with their post about the so-called Grinder Salad, a total transformation of the chain's standard #13 sandwich, the Original Italian.
Ask your store for an Original Italian in a bowl as a chopped salad, which is what Jersey Mike's means by the phrase "sub in a tub." Add lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinegar, seasoning (which is just salt and oregano), chopped hot pepper relish, and extra meat, and ask that they withhold the olive oil. The result will be a delicious and filling salad with just 440 calories and 42 grams of protein. But it's not the only secret menu item you can get at Jersey Mike's.
Tailor Jersey Mike's menu items to your liking
@smallersam_pcos
Jersey Mike's "Grinder Salad" Order: 13 Original Italian in a bowl with onion, lettuce, tomato, red wine vinegar, oregano, NO OLIVE OIL BLEND, chopped hot pepper relish, extra meat (440 cals + 42g protein) #insulinresistance #pcosweightloss #jerseymikes #sub #salad #grindersandwich #caloriedeficit #lowcal #highprotein #mealprep #drivethru #fastfood #italiansalad #menu #hack #togo #order #onthego #lunch #lunchideas #weightloss #pcos #onthego♬ original sound - SmallerSam_PCOS
The sub in a tub from Jersey Mike's is popular, and many carb-conscious patrons love to utilize the hack. But the popular sandwich chain has a handful of other secret menu items also worth your time. New Jersey (the home of the beloved sub shop) and Cuba are thousands of miles apart, but you can actually get a Cuban sandwich at Jersey Mike's – sort of. You can't get it pressed hot, only toasted, and there's no pulled pork, but if you order a #5 Super Sub with Swiss cheese instead of provolone and add pickles and mustard, it's a tasty relative of the real deal.
Longtime fans of Jersey Mike's may remember the Chicka-Phila-Roni, a popular limited-time menu addition consisting of a chicken cheese steak with pepperoni that came and went in a few months 15 years ago. You can still order a Chicka-Phila-Roni from Jersey Mike's, and it couldn't be easier. Just order a Mike's Chicken Philly with pepperoni, and voila: a forgotten but beloved Jersey Mike's sub is back from the dead, in your hands.