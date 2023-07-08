How To Get Your Hands On A Cuban Sandwich From Jersey Mike's Secret Menu
Most of us are familiar with the secret menu at Starbucks. However, that's far from the only eatery that has off-menu items. Another popular restaurant with a secret menu is Jersey Mike's.
The classic Cuban sandwich is Among the many sandwiches you can snag from Jersey Mike's secret menu. Cuban sandwiches traditionally contain provolone cheese, ham, pork, pickles, and good old yellow mustard.
From there, chefs slather butter on the outside of the sandwich and grill it to crispy, golden perfection. Traditionally, chefs use a panini press to flatten the sandwich and get that golden crunch. However, you can also use two cast-iron pans in a pinch.
At Jersey Mike's, if you want to snag a Cuban sandwich, you'll want to ask for the Super sub, but you'll have to make a few substitutions — switch the Swiss cheese for provolone, add pickles, add spicy mustard, and ask for Cappacuolo instead of Salai. Then, it's up to you whether you ask for your toasted sandwich or choose to go the non-traditional route and have it cold.
How did Cuban sandwiches get to be a thing, anyway?
Plenty of people enjoy a good Cuban sandwich, but there aren't nearly as many people who know where it came from. That's true whether it's a Jersey Mike's Cuban you're enjoying or one from a different locale!
Although it's called a Cuban, the Cuban sandwich was born in Florida. The story goes that Cuban immigrants who moved to the area wanted to recreate a classic sandwich from home — the mixto. The mixto was a sandwich made up of multiple kinds of meat and cheese. Eventually, they began whipping up an Americanized version — the Cuban.
According to Fox News, the Cuban first appeared in Tampa, where many Cuban immigrants moved in the 1950s. However, the immigrants eventually made their way to other parts of Florida, taking their enhanced sandwich recipe. Today, it's developed into a classic Florida sandwich that's become popular around the state.
Other unique subs you can order from Jersey Mike's
If the idea of a sandwich has your mouth watering, you might be happy to know it's not the only secret menu sandwich you can get at Jersey Mike's. You can concoct several other varieties if you know what to ask for.
One such recipe is the Surf and Turf sub. It consists of ordering a Club Supreme sub. Then, ask to switch the provolone for Swiss cheese. You'll also need to remove the bacon and switch the turkey for tuna to get the surf.
Another fun sub you can try to whip up is the Pepperoni Pizza Sub. You'll need to order a Ham & Provolone sub to make this sandwich. Then, ask to add red sauce to your bread and switch out the ham for pepperoni. Voila, you've got a mini pizza! Whether you go for one of these sandwiches, check out a different secret menu sub, or try inventing your own, your options at Jersey Mike's are limitless.