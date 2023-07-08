How To Get Your Hands On A Cuban Sandwich From Jersey Mike's Secret Menu

Most of us are familiar with the secret menu at Starbucks. However, that's far from the only eatery that has off-menu items. Another popular restaurant with a secret menu is Jersey Mike's.

The classic Cuban sandwich is Among the many sandwiches you can snag from Jersey Mike's secret menu. Cuban sandwiches traditionally contain provolone cheese, ham, pork, pickles, and good old yellow mustard.

From there, chefs slather butter on the outside of the sandwich and grill it to crispy, golden perfection. Traditionally, chefs use a panini press to flatten the sandwich and get that golden crunch. However, you can also use two cast-iron pans in a pinch.

At Jersey Mike's, if you want to snag a Cuban sandwich, you'll want to ask for the Super sub, but you'll have to make a few substitutions — switch the Swiss cheese for provolone, add pickles, add spicy mustard, and ask for Cappacuolo instead of Salai. Then, it's up to you whether you ask for your toasted sandwich or choose to go the non-traditional route and have it cold.