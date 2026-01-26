The Cheap Yet Luxurious Spread Buddy Valastro Adds To Canned Frosting

Whether you are making a classic buttermilk vanilla cake for a birthday party celebration or a luxurious red velvet cake to share with guests at a dinner party, store-bought frosting is not only convenient, it's tasty. However, if you want to amp up its flavor, you should try Buddy Valastro's trick. The Cake Boss, whose famous cake brand you can find at some Chuck E. Cheese locations, shared how he keeps a jar of Nutella handy to transform canned frosting into a spread that tastes creamy and gourmet.

Nutella has a lighter flavor than straight-up chocolate, thanks to the combination of hazelnuts and cocoa. It readily complements a can of vanilla buttercream without overpowering it. Start with a can of frosting that hasn't been opened. If you use one that has been stored in the fridge, you will want to bring it to room temperature so it will mix and blend more readily with the Nutella. You can use a mixer, but Valastro uses a simple spatula to blend his.

How much of this hazelnut spread should you add? It depends on the flavor and texture you are hoping to achieve. Start with a couple of tablespoons and work your way up to three-quarters cup to one cup of Nutella. You can always add more if your taste buds want it.