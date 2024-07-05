The Famous Cake Brand You Can Find At Some Chuck E. Cheese Locations

When it comes to Chuck E. Cheese, most people think of piping hot pizza, fun games, and lots of friendly characters to help kids celebrate birthdays and other events. However, the beloved pizza chain actually has more to offer than that, particularly for people who love cake. Among the many things you might not know about Chuck E. Cheese, there is one especially sweet surprise that is sure to make your next visit super special.

Certain locations offer slices of cake courtesy of Buddy V, otherwise known as Buddy Valastro. Valastro's reality TV show "Cake Boss" featured the inner workings of a thriving bakery and captivated viewers during its run. This stint on TV led to the creation of Buddy V's Cake Slice, which is a towering portion of cake featuring tasty ingredients like chocolate fudge, cream cheese frosting, and vanilla buttercream. At present, only select Chuck E. Cheese establishments offer Buddy V's Cake Slice, so it's best to check ahead of time before your visit. Also, guests are only able to enjoy individual slices, meaning you can't order an entire Buddy V cake to share.