The Annoying Reason Sheetz Lattes Don't Taste Like They Used To, According To Reddit
If you get your morning coffee from Sheetz, you may have noticed a recent change in taste. Some regulars of the convenience store and gas station chain known for its unique snack options post on Reddit that the lattes aren't what they used to be, and they're unhappy with the new version of their morning brew. According to commenters on Reddit, the stores have received new machines.
"If your store now operates with a Franke A1000, odds are you're getting a latte made with brewed espresso and not our espresso concentrate like they used to be," wrote a commenter who appears to work at a Sheetz. The issue appears to be that the concentrate approximated a double shot of espresso, and the new machine makes its drinks with just a single shot. "The color is also lighter than it used to be," wrote another disgruntled Redditor. In short, the older version was stronger. If you're not a fan of this new, weaker brew, another Redditor has a suggestion: "their canned coffees are not awful for the price point." At least you have a not-awful option to fall back on!
Other problems with the new machine
This wasn't the first complaint about the new machines at Sheetz. In an older Reddit post, a person felt like their mocha had no chocolate in it. Others had encountered this in the past, with some Sheetz employees writing that the new machine's cocoa line could clog, making a mocha a regular latte. Others found the mocha to be similar to the way it was before, lending credence to the clogged line theory. Commenters in that thread also confirm the new machine is the Franke A1000.
Not everyone dislikes the new machines. Some employees found they just needed to adjust. "I prefer them now that I've gotten used to it, and there have been some updates which make the drinks easier and faster," explained one Redditor. Until they figure out the intricacies of the new machine and how to make sure everyone is properly trained in its use, it sounds like the coffee at Sheetz may have to go into the to-be-avoided category.