The Annoying Reason Sheetz Lattes Don't Taste Like They Used To, According To Reddit

If you get your morning coffee from Sheetz, you may have noticed a recent change in taste. Some regulars of the convenience store and gas station chain known for its unique snack options post on Reddit that the lattes aren't what they used to be, and they're unhappy with the new version of their morning brew. According to commenters on Reddit, the stores have received new machines.

"If your store now operates with a Franke A1000, odds are you're getting a latte made with brewed espresso and not our espresso concentrate like they used to be," wrote a commenter who appears to work at a Sheetz. The issue appears to be that the concentrate approximated a double shot of espresso, and the new machine makes its drinks with just a single shot. "The color is also lighter than it used to be," wrote another disgruntled Redditor. In short, the older version was stronger. If you're not a fan of this new, weaker brew, another Redditor has a suggestion: "their canned coffees are not awful for the price point." At least you have a not-awful option to fall back on!