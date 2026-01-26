The Vintage 1960s NASA Space Snack That Became A Star In American Households

Just like we might get a craving for an afternoon snack when sitting at a desk and we smell someone's freshly popped bag of microwave popcorn, so too do astronauts get hungry doing their job. Space snacking is more difficult, so in the 1960s, NASA turned to Pillsbury to play a key role in the creation of space food. The General Mills property created what would become known as the first energy bar. They were aptly dubbed "Space Food Sticks" and marketed as a "perfectly balanced energy snack" for the men venturing to go where no man had gone before: outer space.

However, to make it into the astronaut's diet, Space Food Sticks had to meet some specific criteria outlined by the U.S. government. For starters, NASA wanted them to be able to eat the snack food while wearing their airtight helmet. Because they had to fit through a small hole, they were crafted into rods. Pillsbury's Howard Bauman and his team get the hat tip for this invention, along with NASA and the U.S. Air Force. It was definitely a collaborative effort.

Space Food Sticks were designed to provide the same nutrition as a small meal. A box contained 14 sticks, and each stick contained 44 calories. They were described as being like a Tootsie Roll, and they came in chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter flavors. These babies made the journey aboard the Eagle spacecraft to the moon with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on July 20, 1969. When they were actually eaten by the spacemen is unknown.