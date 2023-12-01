The Old School Drink Mix That Will Upgrade Homemade Wings

The chicken wing is synonymous with Game Day feasts, backyard cookouts, and bar sampler platters, but today this popular poultry appendage has reached the point of cult food status. Ask anyone what's the best type of chicken wing, and you're sure to receive a range of answers. Some people like the traditional oven-baked Buffalo sauce variety, while others enjoy a wing recipe that's sticky and sweet, and of course there are some purists who like their wings naked.

That being said, there are a few undeniable characteristics of a great chicken wing. First off, they should be moist and succulent on the inside — not dry and overcooked. They should also have a crisp exterior and crunchy skin. And although how you flavor your wings is subject to personal preferences, it's wise to aim for a coating that's got heat, sweet, smoke, and a little bit of tang.

So how can you ensure that you're eating the ultimate chicken wing? Make them from scratch! And for that, there's an unexpected ingredient that will set your chicken wings apart from all the rest: Tang.