We Tasted And Ranked Every Side Item On White Castle's Menu

White Castle has been proving for more than 100 years that it's really hip to be square with its beloved sliders housed in their little open-top boxes. The very first White Castle opened in 1921, and it would take a couple of decades thereafter for side items to be introduced to round out the square meal. French fries are the obvious side dish to any hamburger anywhere, but White Castle has offered so much more beyond potatoes sizzling away in a fryer — many novel items have been introduced, including several sides branded with the nomenclature "Nibblers."

With so many side items to choose from, and only so much one can eat in one sitting, I dropped into a White Castle to figure out which was the best of the fried bunch, and which one lacked that quality crunch. This taste test ranking is based on flavor, texture, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.