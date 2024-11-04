Ground Turkey Taco Ring Recipe

Whether tacos are a weekly meal for you or just something you enjoy every once in a while, it's still fun to change things up now and then. The basic elements of a taco — spicy meat, melty cheese, a crispy shell, and juicy cooling toppings — are a perfect combination of flavors and textures. That's why we sometimes turn tacos into a salad, make taco-flavored dip, and even bake tiny taco tarts. Well, here's another recipe to add to our repertoire of non-traditional taco spinoffs: ground turkey taco filling cooked inside a casing of canned crescent rolls. As developer Kate Shungu says of this dish, "The taco ring is a delightful spin on taco night."

Shungu tells us this recipe is as convenient as it is delicious, "It holds together surprisingly well after baking so you can eat it like a taco, no fork and knife required." The buttery crispy crescent rolls offer the perfect contrast to the juicy seasoned meat, and the cheese melts right into the mixture to pull everything together in a warm and comforting package. The attractive ring shape makes this hand-held meal perfect for a party. While this dish makes a great entree, you can also slice it up and serve it as an appetizer. For a Mexican-style fiesta, we'd suggest pairing it with a glass of homemade horchata.