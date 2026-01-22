This Classic Steak Dish Is A Family Favorite Of Alex Guarnaschelli

When it comes to classic steak dishes, there are dozens to choose from, such as cube steak with gravy and country-fried steak. Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli, at the Bellagio Fountain Club, where guests can enjoy the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix and Michelin-starred cuisine in one place, told Daily Meal that her go-to family favorite is steak Diane.

If you're wondering what exactly steak Diane is, it's basically steak basted and fried in a pan with butter and topped with a sauce made from the leftover steak bits, flambéed cream, and brandy. It's one of the classic steak dishes that have vanished from restaurant menus, but it remains a favorite of chef Guarnaschelli. "My mom called it Steak 'Dee-on' because that's how you would pronounce it if it were in French. My mother used [a recipe that] comes from a Dione Lucas cookbook called the 'Gourmet Cooking School Cookbook,' and my mother made it obsessively," she reminisced.

Alex was surprised the first time her mother made the dish because, at the time, she didn't think of steak and cream sauce as a balanced pairing. She recalled, "I was like, 'Mom, steak and cream?'" But today, "I just love it. The acidity, the lusciousness, how all the ingredients collaborate instead of clashing."