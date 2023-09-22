What Exactly Is Steak Diane, And Where Does It Get Its Name?

The dish steak Diane found popularity in the 1950s and '60s, particularly in New York, and originally as a way to serve venison. The seasoned steak is cooked in a buttery pan, with a bit of cognac added to deglaze the pan after the steaks cook, and it's flambéed before being turned into a sauce. In restaurants, the flambéing was often done tableside as entertainment for diners.

The sauce is made with broth, cream, mushrooms, green onions, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard. These are all added into the deglazing cognac and are mixed into a sauce to serve on top of the steak.

Though venison is one meat of choice in the dish, thinly sliced filet mignon or strip steak are also common proteins. So long as the cut of meat is tender and thin enough to cook properly, it's a suitable substitution when making steak Diane. However, its origins using venison lend a hint to where its name came from.