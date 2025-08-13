10 Classic Steak Dishes That Vanished From Restaurant Menus

There are few things as classic as a good steak. A seared hunk of red meat on a plate, served with your favorite sides and a good glass of red wine? It's kinda the meal to end all meals, y'all. These days, to order the dish is to honor the meat in front of you, and chefs are aware of the demands of customers to create steak out of restaurant-worthy cuts which sing with flavor without any sauces or toppings. However, in all of this worship of the meat itself, some classic steak dishes have been nudged off menus entirely — and we've lost a lot of great steak meals that used to make diners very happy.

In our personal opinion, a lot of these steak dishes deserve a revival. Things like steak Diane, steak Oscar, and Tournedos Rossini are seen today as fussy and old-school, but they highlight parts of beef's flavor profile that can be lost when it's served on its own. Elsewhere, steak dishes like minute or Salisbury steak that once served to feed cost-conscious customers have been lost to the sands of time. Well, it's time to drag them back up.