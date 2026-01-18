The 10 Best Bar Scenes In Movie History

Few spaces are more cinematic than bars. The low lighting, the softly playing music in the background, and the potential to have a chance encounter with someone who will change your life forever ... No wonder they show up so much in films. They're a writer's dream! Bars in film began becoming prominent in the first half of the 20th century, and during the Golden Age of Hollywood, it was hard to escape them on the big screen. As time went on, movies and bars became inextricably linked, particularly as cocktails became emblematic of famous characters (James Bond drinking a martini shaken, not stirred, anyone?).

As a result, there have been a lot of bar scenes in movie history — but only a few have risen to iconic status. Some of the best bar scenes out there, like in "Casablanca" and "Lost in Translation", have captured the loneliness and self-reflection that drinking spaces can develop in the people who dwell in them. Others, like the famous bar scenes in "Coyote Ugly" or "Top Gun," have demonstrated that bars are truly places where we can let our hair down. What all of these scenes have in common, though, is a love of bars and of the people who drink in them.