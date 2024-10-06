Humphrey Bogart's Favorite Drink Was As Simple And Iconic As He Was

Because the intricate world of whiskey (or, if you're referring to it specifically, "Scotch whisky") is one pretty easy to get lost in. That being said, here's a general rule of thumb on selecting one for the Humphrey Bogart-coined loudmouth: The better your Scotch, the less you should mess with it, all so you can enjoy its natural flavors. Messing with it means adding ingredients that affect that flavor.

If your Scotch is high-caliber, try and leave it alone. If it isn't? Well, there are a few ways you can tinker with it. Major ingredients to upgrade lesser Scotches, for example, could be the peels or juices of citrus fruits — especially lemons, limes and oranges. Meanwhile, minor ingredients to subtly enhance high-grade Scotch whiskys can amount to a dash of bitters or some simple syrup. Just be sparing; it's better to add a little at a time than to overdo it.

Then there's the soda. Unlike the soda-alcohol combinations you get at a bar, a more traditional Scotch and soda uses the non-flavored variety. (Though, to be fair, some ginger ale or lemon-lime soda work wonderfully with Scotches of lesser caliber.) Soda water comes in several forms, all of which work, though affect the drink in different ways. Sparkling water and club soda, for example, have minerals that alter the flavor, while seltzer has the carbonation without the minerals.

Regardless of the approach you take for a Scotch and soda water, try to uphold Bogart's better attributes rather than his loudmouthing, fist-fighting ways. Leave that in the past where it belongs (and keep your Scotch and soda water simple.)