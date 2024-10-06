Humphrey Bogart's Favorite Drink Was As Simple And Iconic As He Was
When it comes to silver screen legends, there's hardly a more renowned man than Humphrey Bogart. The three-time Oscar nominee best known for his roles in movies like "Casablanca" was a force of nature both, in film and in his personal life. One well-recognized aspect of his public persona during his lifetime was his propensity for booze (and the positives and negatives that came with that), specifically for Scotch whisky. He didn't drink it neat, considering the trends of his day, but instead mixed it with a bit of soda water.
Bogart even had a pet name for his soda water and whiskey concoction: the "loudmouth." The reason? Because he recognized it made him, and others, quicker to speak the more you drank, per The Independent UK. It certainly sounds better than the banal "Scotch and soda," as most would call for at a bar. But one should expect nothing less from a man who once said the following: "The problem with the world is that it's always one drink behind." So let's play some catch up with Mr. Bogart, using his drink of choice, starting with Scotch itself.
How to make your own loudmouth (or Scotch and soda water)
Because the intricate world of whiskey (or, if you're referring to it specifically, "Scotch whisky") is one pretty easy to get lost in. That being said, here's a general rule of thumb on selecting one for the Humphrey Bogart-coined loudmouth: The better your Scotch, the less you should mess with it, all so you can enjoy its natural flavors. Messing with it means adding ingredients that affect that flavor.
If your Scotch is high-caliber, try and leave it alone. If it isn't? Well, there are a few ways you can tinker with it. Major ingredients to upgrade lesser Scotches, for example, could be the peels or juices of citrus fruits — especially lemons, limes and oranges. Meanwhile, minor ingredients to subtly enhance high-grade Scotch whiskys can amount to a dash of bitters or some simple syrup. Just be sparing; it's better to add a little at a time than to overdo it.
Then there's the soda. Unlike the soda-alcohol combinations you get at a bar, a more traditional Scotch and soda uses the non-flavored variety. (Though, to be fair, some ginger ale or lemon-lime soda work wonderfully with Scotches of lesser caliber.) Soda water comes in several forms, all of which work, though affect the drink in different ways. Sparkling water and club soda, for example, have minerals that alter the flavor, while seltzer has the carbonation without the minerals.
Regardless of the approach you take for a Scotch and soda water, try to uphold Bogart's better attributes rather than his loudmouthing, fist-fighting ways. Leave that in the past where it belongs (and keep your Scotch and soda water simple.)