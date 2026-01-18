The 9 Best Bitters To Pair With Whiskey Cocktails

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When a cocktail calls for a unique hit of flavor, that's when you want to reach for bitters. Some bitters are commonplace, while some are a little more out there, but any bar that takes its cocktails even a little seriously should have, at least, a bottle of Angostura bitters for old fashioneds and Manhattans — those classic cocktails you need to try at least once in your life. And if you have? Congratulations, you're at least passingly familiar with bitters. You've experienced the basics. Something like walnut bitters, though? That is a little more niche.

It's maybe most useful to think about bitters as seasoning for your drink. No one orders "a steak and salt," but you expect salt on your steak. Going off that analogy, if there's any liquor that pairs particularly well with lots of different kinds of bitters, it's whiskey. It's a spirit that's bold, but capable of blending into a cocktail with just about any ingredient list. Still, you definitely need to carefully consider bitters when mixing up your whiskey drinks. That's where we come in. Well, we and a bunch of expert bartenders who we spoke to for this article. Here are their recommendations for the best bitters to use when mixing whiskey cocktails.