Don't Skip Ordering These 14 Japanese Whisky Cocktails When Given The Chance

You should stop sleeping on Japanese whisky, people. Although you might think of Japanese alcohol as sake and shochu, arguably the two most well-known alcoholic beverages originating from the country, Japan has slowly but surely been cultivating an impressive whisky industry. Whisky production in Japan started in the early 1920s, with notable brands Suntory and Nikka starting their journeys as single distilleries on the islands of Honshu and Hokkaido. Pretty soon, more and more whisky manufacturers started to create their own products, and today the country's whisky is known for its high-quality, elegant flavor, and ability to be mixed into some standout cocktails.

There are likely more Japanese whisky-based cocktails than you previously thought. Sure, there are spins on classic cocktails like the old fashioned and the whiskey sour — but the world of Japanese whisky cocktails is so much richer than that. Whether you're in the market for something fruity and rich, or something that balances whisky's oaky notes with sourness and acidity, there's something for everyone. So grab your favorite whisky and a cocktail shaker, and let's get started.