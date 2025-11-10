Simple Fall Twists On Classic Cocktails, Straight From A Mixologist

Of all the seasons, fall really does have the most distinguishable set of flavors. Instead of the brighter, verdant, and citrusy pops that dominate the warmer months, there are instead comforting spices and sweetness from baked goods and candy, the mellow earthiness of orchard fruit fresh from harvest, the deeper and richer herbs that work their way into holiday meals — and lest we forget, pumpkin spice in just about anything you can think of. But beyond the meals and treats, these changes can also work their way into some of your favorite drinks without too much fuss.

As a New York City bar owner with nearly two decades of experience, a hospitality consultant, and event coordinator, I've spent years coming up with different cocktail recipes for menus and special events. Whether it's an autumn wedding, a friendsgiving get-together, a Halloween party, or simply something that tastes great when the foliage changes, I've found there are seriously easy ways to put simple twists on classic cocktails to make them perfect for fall. I've also called on some of my colleagues for their input, since there's never just one right way to rethink the quintessentials. Here are a few tricks, changes, and swap-ins for your favorite drinks that make them all about autumn.