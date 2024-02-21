Here's Who Was Responsible For The Very First Tiki Bar In America

Tiki bars have long represented escapism to an island paradise without having to leave the comfort of one's town. Tiki culture, with its colorful decorations and Caribbean rum cocktails in cocktail glasses featuring Polynesian art, became prevalent in American culture in the mid-20th century. However, the history of tiki bars and their ties to American colonialism, as well as cultural appropriation of Polynesian and Māori culture, have made them controversial institutions.

The history of tiki bars in America predates Hawaii joining the United States, with the first tiki bar of its kind dating back to the early 1900s. Ernest Raymond Gantt, or Donn Beach (as he would later change his name to), is credited with introducing the concept. Born in New Orleans, Beach spent much of the early 1900s bouncing around the Caribbean and the Pacific islands, working at one point as a beachcomber in Tahiti. In part to avoid the Prohibition back home, Beach's travels gave him a new appreciation for Caribbean rums. He also started collecting cultural artifacts, which he would later use to decorate his tiki bars.

Tiki art originates from Māori culture on the Marquesas Islands and spread to most Polynesian islands, with the most famous representations being the massive moai heads of Easter Island. Polynesian islanders carved symbols of tiki on trees and other materials to represent half-man, half-god mythical creatures who created the first human beings. Beach relied on these motifs to help sell the allure of the islands to landlocked Americans. He opened the first tiki bar in Hollywood in 1933.