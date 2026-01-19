The DIY Granite Countertop Cleaner Than Won't Leave Stains Or Scratches

When you have granite countertops, it's important that you understand how to properly clean them to avoid creating stains and scratches on the stone and its finish. You may have heard that all you need is salt and lemon to clean kitchen stains, but this doesn't work for granite because acidic lemon juice can corrode the sealant, leaving the stone vulnerable to etching and stains. Instead, you should use a pH-neutral cleaner, but you don't have to buy a commercially formulated spray.

You can make a DIY granite countertop cleaner with a mild dish detergent, 70% isopropyl alcohol (like your standard rubbing alcohol), and water — ingredients that you probably already have at home. While the dish soap has degreasing properties, adding alcohol will also give the solution disinfecting characteristics, boosting its cleaning powers. Start by adding ½ teaspoon of soap and ½ cup of alcohol into a spray bottle. Then, pour 1 ½ cups of warm water into the bottle and gently shake to mix the ingredients. Before shaking, you can add 10 to 20 drops of basil, cinnamon, citrus, or lavender essential oils for a pleasing scent that's still pH-neutral.

Wipe off your granite countertops with a clean, soft cloth or sponge when you're ready to start cleaning. Then spray the counter generously, letting it sit for three to five minutes to lift grime and stains. Use one soft cloth or sponge to wipe the cleaner away in a circular motion, and use another to dry the surface and prevent streaking.