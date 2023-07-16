All You Need Is Salt And Lemon To Clean Minor Kitchen Stains

There are other items in your kitchen that can benefit from this old salt and lemon hack, too. If you've got greasy pans, put salt on them and then squeeze a lemon over the salt. Scrub the grease and let the ingredients work for a few minutes before rinsing them. The lemon's acidity removes grease, and the salt provides scrubbing action — this is why it's recommended to use semi-coarse salt. You can use the same method to remove discoloration from your stainless steel sink too, so it's really versatile. For shiny, clean wooden countertops, again, you can use the same method. However, you might want to avoid this method if you have kitchen surfaces made of marble or granite, because acidic ingredients can damage them.

And, if your oven needs a quick clean, sprinkle salt on any splashes of food that occur during the cooking process, then use lemon and water to remove them. You'll need to fill a pan with water and lemon juice, then let it boil in the oven so the steam pulls up the dirt for you to wipe away. This cleaning hack prevents the need for chemicals, which is good because oven cleaners are bad for your health due to their toxic ingredients. Whether you mix them together in a scrub or apply them directly to dirty surfaces, lemon and salt can make your kitchen sparkle from top to bottom.