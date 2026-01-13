9 Mistakes People Make When Making Mocktails

When the excesses of December all get a little too much, and we emerge blinking into the New Year, there's only one thing for it: Mocktails. Whether you're trying to cut back on alcohol in January (or any other time of the year), or simply want a change of pace from your regular drinks, mocktails can be a salvation. When they're made properly, they provide all of the flavor of a regular cocktail without any of the hangover, and they're just as fun, too. Plus, most cocktails can be turned into mocktails without much work at all, making them surprisingly easy to put together when you know what you're doing.

That last thing I just said? That's the key part. A lot of people simply don't have a handle on how to make a good mocktail, and instead, they make the same old classic mistakes that everyone does. Throughout my years as a professional bartender, working in various bars since 2014, I've seen both colleagues and customers alike forget the basic rules of making these drinks, pouring in sweet ingredient after sweet ingredient with no balance, using the wrong ice, and generally treating them badly. I think it's time for all of that to come to an end. In this article, I'm going to break down every key mistake that people make with mocktails and how to do the right thing instead.