How To Easily Turn That Cocktail Recipe Into A Mocktail

Having cocktails is a fun way to celebrate any occasion, but not everyone likes the flavor of alcohol, while some people abstain for other reasons, such as digestive health. If you don't drink cocktails, mocktails are a fantastic alternative that allow you to still enjoy festive concoctions of similar flavors. For advice on easy mocktail recipes everyone will love, Daily Meal turned to the expertise of Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes."

"I think one of the biggest misconceptions about mocktails versus cocktails is that you'll lose the essence of the drink with the exclusion of the alcohol," she notes. Sure, you could use non-alcoholic spirits, but you don't always get the depth of flavor that the alcoholic counterparts provide because they have a higher ratio of water. Instead, Jessie-Sierra prefers to use tea as a spirit substitute because the tannin creates the complex dryness and slight bitterness that you experience when drinking liquor and wine. Tea releases more tannins the longer that you steep it, so you want to avoid over-steeping it so that the tannins aren't too strong and unpleasant.

With tea, you gain access to practically unlimited flavor profiles among the hundreds of loose-leaf teas that complement the juices in your mocktails. Plus, you can turn steeped tea into a syrup by adding equal parts sugar.