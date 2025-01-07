How To Easily Turn That Cocktail Recipe Into A Mocktail
Having cocktails is a fun way to celebrate any occasion, but not everyone likes the flavor of alcohol, while some people abstain for other reasons, such as digestive health. If you don't drink cocktails, mocktails are a fantastic alternative that allow you to still enjoy festive concoctions of similar flavors. For advice on easy mocktail recipes everyone will love, Daily Meal turned to the expertise of Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes."
"I think one of the biggest misconceptions about mocktails versus cocktails is that you'll lose the essence of the drink with the exclusion of the alcohol," she notes. Sure, you could use non-alcoholic spirits, but you don't always get the depth of flavor that the alcoholic counterparts provide because they have a higher ratio of water. Instead, Jessie-Sierra prefers to use tea as a spirit substitute because the tannin creates the complex dryness and slight bitterness that you experience when drinking liquor and wine. Tea releases more tannins the longer that you steep it, so you want to avoid over-steeping it so that the tannins aren't too strong and unpleasant.
With tea, you gain access to practically unlimited flavor profiles among the hundreds of loose-leaf teas that complement the juices in your mocktails. Plus, you can turn steeped tea into a syrup by adding equal parts sugar.
The easiest cocktails to turn into mocktails
According to Jessie-Sierra Ross, "Simple juice + liquor cocktails are a snap to change." For hard lemonades and gin sours, she recommends switching out the liquors and liqueurs with a floral tea, such as green or white tea that has been chilled. "The delicate flavor of the tea actually amplifies the fresh citrus and floral aspects of these drinks," she explained. For turning whiskey sours or boulevardiers into mocktails, she suggests using strong black teas like Darjeeling or spiced teas like classic chai because they provide the deep depth of flavor that liquors otherwise impart.
When it comes to hosting your own gathering to celebrate a special occasion or to just spend time with loved ones, you can't go wrong with a mocktail station because all of your guests can find something they enjoy to drink. Jessie-Sierra even gave us ideas for the best batch mocktails for a holiday party and tips on how to make the ultimate mocktail station.
Also, Jessie-Sierra notes that you can accommodate guests who want to spike their beverages by having some clear liquors on hand. She explains, "Clear spirits are a bit easier to add to mocktail recipes to make them more 'festive', as their flavor profile is more flexible." Generally, vodka is the most versatile because it has a neutral aroma and flavor, while white rum is perfect for a tropical vibe since it's made with molasses or sugar-can residues. "Tequila is another great choice. Add an ounce of Anejo tequila to citrus-based mocktails for a zippy kick," she adds.