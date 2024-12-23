3 Batch Mocktails You Need To Make For Your Holiday Gathering

When throwing a holiday party, it's no secret that drinks are an important part of the festivities — but they don't all have to be alcoholic. Mocktails can be just as festive and easy to make. And, making batch mocktails is arguably the best method when it comes to preparing zero-proof mixed drinks for a party. To find out the best batch mocktails to make, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Jessie-Sierra Ross, the cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes."

Jessie-Sierra gave us three suggestions for batch mocktails: Mojitos, palomas, and frozen margaritas. Traditionally, a classic mojito consists of rum, lime juice, simple syrup, club soda, and mint leaves. To transform it into a mocktail, Jessie-Sierra instructs, "Replace the rum in a mojito by swapping out the rum for some lemon-lime soda, green tea, or zero-proof rum." When serving mojitos in a pitcher, skip muddling the mint by hand and use a mint syrup to make things easier.