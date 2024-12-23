3 Batch Mocktails You Need To Make For Your Holiday Gathering
When throwing a holiday party, it's no secret that drinks are an important part of the festivities — but they don't all have to be alcoholic. Mocktails can be just as festive and easy to make. And, making batch mocktails is arguably the best method when it comes to preparing zero-proof mixed drinks for a party. To find out the best batch mocktails to make, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Jessie-Sierra Ross, the cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes."
Jessie-Sierra gave us three suggestions for batch mocktails: Mojitos, palomas, and frozen margaritas. Traditionally, a classic mojito consists of rum, lime juice, simple syrup, club soda, and mint leaves. To transform it into a mocktail, Jessie-Sierra instructs, "Replace the rum in a mojito by swapping out the rum for some lemon-lime soda, green tea, or zero-proof rum." When serving mojitos in a pitcher, skip muddling the mint by hand and use a mint syrup to make things easier.
Make zero-proof margaritas and palomas
When it comes to making zero-proof palomas and frozen margaritas, Jessie-Sierra Ross's advice is pretty simple. A classic palmona consists of tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda. It may seem like the tequila would be missed given that there are so few ingredients, but Jessie-Sierra has a way of making it work. She suggests making it non-alcoholic by swapping out the tequila for a citrus-forward green tea. Either a lemon or orange iced green tea would be a great choice to complement the grapefruit.
According to Jessie-Sierra crafting a batch of zero-proof frozen margaritas is straightforward. Frozen margaritas typically call for tequila, lime juice, triple sec and simple syrup, blended with ice. To change it up, Jessie-Sierra recommends either leaning into the citrus by replacing the tequila with lime seltzer or using fruit-flavored lemonade (she favors either watermelon or strawberry). She adds, "The super juicy flavors of the lemonade pair really well with the fresh citrus juice and simple syrup." With these vibrant flavor combinations, your batch mocktails will get just as much attention as the traditional versions.