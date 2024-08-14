How To Spot The Best Citrus For Your Perfect Cocktail Garnish

In a nutshell, there are two main types of cocktail garnishes that you need to know: functional and decorative. One of the most popular functional garnishes is citrus, which can add a burst of freshness and flavor to the drinks they're added to, and in some cases, the right citrus makes the entire drink. After all, how could you make a mojito without the lime?

For those occasions when you decide to go all out making some really classy cocktails, a lot of effort goes into choosing the right liquors. But what about choosing citrus fruits for the garnishes? To help us with these decisions, we contacted Cody Goldstein, mixologist and founder of the hospitality company Muddling Memories. He told us that the garnish for cocktails is a huge deal, explaining, "Nothing makes me more turned off at an establishment when they can not be bothered to at least cut a fresh citrus for a drink I am paying good money for."

And it makes sense, doesn't it? The same thing applies to the cocktails you're making at home: Why would you go through the effort of garnishing a drink in the first place, only to ruin it with something less than perfect? The good news is that Goldstein gave us some tips for choosing the perfect citrus, and it's about much more than just looks.