10 Things That Secretly Annoy Bakery Employees

Customers aren't always sure about what they want, especially when it comes to customized orders. Most bakery employees are okay with that and usually ready to help out by suggesting the best products or flavor combinations. However, a few customers are extremely rigid and aren't always open to suggestions, despite being unsure about what they want. What's even worse in this situation is when they make extremely vague requests that leave the staff and the bakers confused. While all of this may seem harmless and the employees may not necessarily show it, they do get annoyed by such behavior.

The least a bakery would expect when a customer places an order for a personalized item is for them to eventually be sure about what they want. If they are sure and clear when they order, it makes the whole process a lot easier for the staff, and they don't have to worry about whether or not the customer will like the product in the end.

Many customers also have a habit of not disclosing allergies while ordering and then lashing out at the staff when an ingredient they are allergic to is used in the baked product. If you think about it very objectively, nothing here is the staff's fault. And if you want the right product for the money you're paying, it always helps to be extremely clear about what you want. Take those suggestions from the staff if you aren't sure. Trust me, they want the best for you.