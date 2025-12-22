How Bakeries Keep Their Treats Fresh, Straight From A Pro

Whenever you walk past a bakery, I bet the aroma is so enticing that you can't help but go in and grab a few goodies. The best part about most bakeries is that they offer fresh products, regardless of when you visit. That said, if you're an avid baker yourself, there's one thing you might have often wondered — how do bakeries keep their baked goods fresh for so long?

When you make something at home, it's quite likely that the baked good tastes stale in half a day. But when you get something from a bakery, whether it's a crusty baguette, a slice of baked cheesecake, or even some simple vanilla cupcakes with American buttercream, all of these stay at their peak quality for days. So, are bakeries doing any sort of sorcery with these products? Honestly, there's no rocket science here. It all comes down to a few very basic rules that bakeries follow.

I have worked as a pastry chef and also attended culinary school, so I know exactly what bakeries do to keep their baked goods fresh for an extended period. And today, I'm here to share those secrets (if you can call them that). So, if you're planning to open a bakery at some point, are wondering how you can ensure your homemade baked goods stay at their best quality for longer, or are just curious about what bakeries do to keep their products fresh, you've landed at the right place.