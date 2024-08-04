Why Cake Always Tastes Better From A Bakery Vs At Home

Whether it is a génoise, Victoria, bundt, or other type, a well-baked cake is a thing of beauty. To those eating them, these cakes symbolize celebration and indulgence. For those making them, a great-tasting cake signifies a job well done. But just as there is nothing better than a good cake, there are few things worse than a bad one. Fortunately, the abundance of high quality bakeries in the country means that individuals need not go without excellent cake.

While many homemade cakes are delicious, it's nearly always true that those made at a bakery taste just that little bit better. In this article, I'll explain eight reasons as to why that is, providing you with tips that, while not completely transforming your baking, will greatly improve the quality of your home-baked cakes.

Before plunging into the article, I think it's important to note that I was by no means an instinctive baker. In fact, my early attempts to bake cakes, scones, and other tray-bakes resulted in the bin being fed — rather than paying customers. However, after working in the kitchens of several café-bakeries in both England and Scotland, my baking skills duly improved, and I now understand why professionally-made cakes taste better than those made at home.