What Actually Happens To Unsold Grocery Store Bakery Items?

Food is a valuable resource and wasting it has become a big issue for many of us, even beyond concerns for the environment. After all, putting dinner on the table isn't getting any cheaper, and lots of us are looking for ways to save money on our groceries. If you've ever wondered what happens to all the freshly baked bread, muffins, and cookies that never get sold, you're not alone. Sadly, a study from the Pacific Coast Food Waste Commitment found that bakery items account for 15.8% of unsold food in America, and the fate of these bakery department gems is a big unknown for many waste-conscious shoppers.

While you might think unsold bakery items find their way to the landfill each night, that's not always the case. Their future depends on the store's policies and local regulations. Most stores start by marking down unsold bakery items as they near their expiration date, for quick sale. If that strategy doesn't work, some companies choose to donate these confections to hungry families in need, while other retailers find ways to repurpose unpurchased leftovers. So let's delve deeper into what actually happens to unsold bakery items at a few of the country's top grocery stores.