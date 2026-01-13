10 Rules Bartenders Always Have To Follow

Being a bartender isn't all fun and games, folks (although it is pretty fun). Mixing and serving drinks is simultaneously an art and a system, and one in which you combine creativity and an adherence to rules. These rules can be many things. Sometimes, they exist to make your shift substantially easier, keep team morale high, and ensure that your customers have the best time (and the best drinks) possible. Other times, bartenders follow rules because they're quite literally the law, and failing to do so can result in lost jobs, fines, and businesses having to close their doors. I've been working as a bartender for over a decade, and take it from me: The stakes are surprisingly high.

Over the years, I've learned pretty much every rule there is to know about bartending, and I'm here to shed light on some of the lesser-known codes of conduct that mixologists follow daily. Why are we so fussy about how our bar is organized? Why are we always breaking out our expert bartending tools instead of just using our hands? Why is it such a big deal to serve someone after the last call? I've got the answers to everything you've always wanted to ask right here.