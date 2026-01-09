The Old-School Austrian Ribeye Dish That Wolfgang Puck Loves

Wolfgang Puck has been an enduring culinary icon since 1982, when his signature smoked salmon and caviar pizza captured diners' imaginations at the Beverly Hills location of his restaurant, Spago. But a man of his tastes also has some classic favorites from his Austrian homeland that you may be less familiar with.

We spoke with Puck at the Bellagio Fountain Club during 2025's Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix, an open-wheel auto race through Las Vegas and the Strip. The acclaimed chef discussed a dish called zwiebelrostbraten, which translates to "Onions with roast beef."

He explained, "It's like if you want a New York or a ribeye steak, but cut very thinly and then seared very fast." Referring to the team at his Spago restaurants, he added, "we slice onions really thinly too, put them in milk, season them with a little salt, pepper, and a little cayenne, and fry them really crispy and serve them on top of the meat." All tied together with a simple pan sauce, this is a delicious, hearty meal — and one you can't find on his menus anymore.